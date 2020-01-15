Rome bans diesel cars in battle to curb pollution

Rome banned all diesel vehicles from its roads on Tuesday to try to combat rising pollution, with numerous other cities in central and northern Italy also imposing curbs to cut harmful emissions.

A prolonged period of sunny weather with no rain and little wind has triggered dozens of smog alerts across the country.

Rome city council banned diesel cars, vans and motorbikes during peak hours, with the worst polluting vehicles barred from the streets from dawn to dusk.

The local transport authority said the order would affect about one million vehicles, angering oil companies, who accused the city council of over-reacting.