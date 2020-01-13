Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting

Both sides in Libya’s conflict agreed to a ceasefire from Sunday to end nine months of fighting after weeks of international diplomacy and calls for a truce by power-brokers Russia and Turkey.

The oil-rich North African country has been racked by bloody turmoil since a Nato-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with multiple foreign powers now involved.

Since April 2019, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack from forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, which days ago captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

Late on Saturday, Haftar’s forces announced a ceasefire starting at midnight on Sunday in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Early on Sunday the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, also announced his acceptance of the ceasefire, saying it had taken effect at the start of Sunday.

The UN mission in Libya welcomed the announcements and called on all parties “to respect the ceasefire” and to support efforts to launch an inter-Libyan dialogue.

Likewise, the Arab League called on Libya’s factions to “commit to stop the fighting, work on alleviating all forms of escalations and engage in good faith aimed at reaching permanent arrangements for a ceasefire”.

Since the start of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians have been killed, 2,000 fighters have died and 146,000 Libyans have been displaced, according to the UN.

Sarraj stressed the GNA’s “legitimate right ... to respond to any attack or aggression” that might come from the other side, while Haftar’s forces warned of a “severe” response to any violation by the “opposing camp”.

Artillery fire could be heard shortly after midnight in the capital, before quiet settled over the southern Tripoli suburb where pro-GNA forces have been resisting Haftar’s offensive.

No ceasefire monitoring mechanism has been announced, but the GNA leader called for both sides to “prepare ceasefire measures under the aegis of the UN”, without providing further details.

The ceasefire comes after a diplomatic offensive, led by Ankara and Moscow, which have established themselves as key players in Libya, supporting opposing sides.

Ankara deployed military support to the GNA in January.

Russia has been accused of backing pro-Haftar forces, which are also supported by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all regional rivals of Turkey. — AFP