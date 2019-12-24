JK Rowling slammed for ‘transphobic tweet’
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who was recently fired for saying transgender women are not women.
According to NBC News, Maya Forstater lost her job as a tax expert after posting a series of tweets in opposition to the UK government’s proposed plan to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to change their legal gender.
In one of her series of tweets, Forstater said: “My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact and is immutable.
“There are two sexes. Men are male. Women are female. It is impossible to change sex.
“These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life.”
The New York Times reported that the issue was taken to court, however an employment tribunal in London ruled against Forstater, saying her views were not a philosophical belief protected by British law but were instead “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others”.
“It is also a sleight of hand to suggest that the claimant merely does not hold the belief that trans women are women,” the court ruling was quoted in the publication.
“She positively believes that they are men and will say so whenever she wishes.”
On Twitter, Rowling criticised the outcome, pledging her support for Forstater.
“Dress however you please,” she said.
“Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
“Live your best life in peace and security.
“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”
Dress however you please.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill
Rowling’s comments did not sit well with many, as she received a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. — TimesLIVE
Also, It is both a scientific and medical fact that intersex individuals do exist and gender is not as binary as mainstream society is set to believe. There have been documented cases of patients born with genetically male 46 XY karyotype who have gotten pregnant and gave birth.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 19, 2019
When I was little, my dream was to one day ask you how people like me would have been accomodated for in hogwarts..— Noel is entering peak holiday spirit (@notafootstool) December 19, 2019
I'm afraid that my dreams might have been crushed if I ever got that chance.
How do you think it would feel for someone trans to have to go to work every day with someone they know perfectly well hates them or disrespects who they are at such a basic level? That is the definition of creating a hostile work environment— Louisa ?? (@LouisatheLast) December 19, 2019
She claims women’s healthcare can be negatively impacted because trans women can be used to test medications for women. This does not happen. Medical testing has not been applied fairly to women because of medical bias not because of trans women.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 19, 2019