JK Rowling slammed for ‘transphobic tweet’

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who was recently fired for saying transgender women are not women.

According to NBC News, Maya Forstater lost her job as a tax expert after posting a series of tweets in opposition to the UK government’s proposed plan to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to change their legal gender.

In one of her series of tweets, Forstater said: “My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact and is immutable.

“There are two sexes. Men are male. Women are female. It is impossible to change sex.

“These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life.”