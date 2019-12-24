World

JK Rowling slammed for ‘transphobic tweet’

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 24 December 2019
DOG BOX: JK Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who said transgender women are not women
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who was recently fired for saying transgender women are not women.

According to NBC News, Maya Forstater lost her job as a tax expert after posting a series of tweets in opposition to the UK government’s proposed plan to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to change their legal gender.

In one of her series of tweets, Forstater said: “My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact and is immutable.

“There are two sexes. Men are male. Women are female. It is impossible to change sex.

“These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life.”

The New York Times reported that the issue was taken to court, however an employment tribunal in London ruled against Forstater, saying her views were not a philosophical belief protected by British law but were instead “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others”.

“It is also a sleight of hand to suggest that the claimant merely does not hold the belief that trans women are women,” the court ruling was quoted in the publication.

“She positively believes that they are men and will say so whenever she wishes.”

On Twitter, Rowling criticised the outcome, pledging her support for Forstater.

“Dress however you please,” she said.

“Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

“Live your best life in peace and security.

“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Rowling’s comments did not sit well with many, as she received a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. — TimesLIVE

