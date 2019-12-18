Rich nations urged to do ‘fair share’ in hosting refugees

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on countries to take joint responsibility for caring for a surging number of displaced people as he opened a global refugee summit in Geneva on Tuesday.

“It is a moment to build a more equitable response to refugee crises through a sharing of responsibility,” Guterres said in his opening speech to the Global Refugee Forum.

With 80% of the world’s refugees living in poor and developing countries, which often feel left to shoulder the heavy economic and societal costs alone, burden-sharing is high on the agenda at the meeting.

“The world owes all countries and communities that welcome large numbers of refugees a debt of gratitude,” Guterres said, stressing though that “gratitude is not enough”.

“At this time of turbulence, the international community must do far more to shoulder this responsibility together.”

The need for the world’s wealthier nations to do their share will likely be hammered home by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is the world’s largest refugee host with more than three-million refugees on its soil, mainly from Syria.

Erdogan is expected to renew demands for more international support, and could also reiterate his threat to allow millions of Syrian refugees to go to Europe if the international community does not do more.

The forum, which will last through Wednesday, begins a year after the UN General Assembly adopted a framework aimed at creating a more predictable and equitable approach to providing assistance to refugees and host communities.

The meeting is the first of its kind, pooling heads of state, government ministers but also business leaders, humanitarians and refugees themselves to offer ideas and pledges for more efficient support.

At the end of 2018, nearly 71-million people were living in forced displacement due to war, violence and persecution, including nearly 26-million people who had fled across borders as refugees.

During the forum, hundreds of pledges are expected from countries, organisations and businesses, including financial donations, but also technical and material assistance, legal and policy changes meant to help ensure greater inclusion for refugees.

The UN said it was also hoping for more resettlement spots in third countries for vulnerable people already living as refugees, and moves to ensure safe returns to their places of origin.

Even before the forum officially opened, there was a focus on Monday on possible contributions of the private sector, and the about 100 businesses taking part in the event. — AFP