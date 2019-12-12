Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year by Time magazine

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, has been named as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

Unknown to the world when she launched a solo strike against global warming in mid-2018, the 16-year-old has since inspired millions in a worldwide movement that saw her tipped as a Nobel laureate.

“Wow, this is unbelievable!” Thunberg tweeted after the announcement — which came as she pressed her call for action at a high-stakes UN climate gathering in Madrid.

“I share this great honour with everyone in the #FridaysForFuture movement and climate activists everywhere.”

The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the US back to Europe, after a months-long journey through North America aimed at raising environmental awareness.

“We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying,” Thunberg told Time.