Indian police kill rape-murder suspects

Indian police on Friday shot dead four detained gang-rape and murder suspects as they tried to flee while re-enacting their alleged crime, prompting celebrations but also accusations of extrajudicial killings.

The men, who had been in custody for a week over the latest gruesome case of violence against women to shock India, were shot in the early morning as they accosted guards during the staged re-enactment in the southern city of Hyderabad, police said.

“They were killed in crossfire,” Hyderabad deputy police commissioner Prakash Reddy said.

“They tried to snatch weapons from the guards but were shot dead.”

The four were accused of gang-raping and murdering a 27-year-old veterinary doctor before setting fire to her body underneath an isolated bridge on November 27.

The woman had phoned her sister saying she was scared of the men before her phone went dead.

She said police did not take her seriously when she said her sister was missing.

As in the infamous 2012 rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus, the case sparked demonstrations and calls for swift justice, with social media swamped with demands for the men to be put to death.

Shortly after their arrest, hundreds of protesters tried to storm the Hyderabad police station where the four were held.

At a demonstration in Delhi, some women wielded swords, while in parliament one lawmaker called for the men to be lynched and another for rapists to be castrated.

But rights activists were aghast — police in India are often accused of using extrajudicial killings to bypass the law, often as a cover-up in botched investigations or to pacify public anger.

More than 33,000 rapes were reported in India in 2017 but vast numbers go unreported, with just 32% of cases ending in convictions.

A huge backlog of cases means many victims wait years for attackers to be convicted.

Several hundred people flocked to the scene of the men’s deaths on Friday to celebrate.

The victim’s sister also welcomed the killings.

“I am happy the four accused have been killed in an encounter.

“This incident will set an example,” she said.

Social media users, including politicians and celebrities, hailed police.

“Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil,” an MP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party tweeted.

But lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover said the killings were unacceptable.

“Instead of investigation and prosecution the state is committing murders to distract public and avoid accountability,” she said.

India’s former federal minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi, said killings could not be an alternative to the process of law.

“What has happened is dangerous,” Gandhi said.

“To appease public rage over state failures against sexual assault, Indian authorities commit another violation,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director for Human Rights Watch, tweeted.

Supreme Court lawyer Utsav Bains said: “Now no-one will ever know who really raped and murdered the Hyderabad woman.” — AFP