Zim’s Florence Nightingale

The floor is dusty, the walls filthy and the furniture decrepit, but for two weeks in November a tiny flat in a Harare township was transformed into a maternity clinic where scores of babies were born.

Its owner, 69-year-old Esther Gwena, says she helped to deliver 250 infants as Zimbabwe’s health sector tottered — a feat that earned comparisons to Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.

Hundreds of junior medics at state hospitals began a strike three months ago because their salaries — less than $200 (about R2,900) a month — are not enough to live on in a country gripped by 500% inflation.

Nurses are only working two days a week.

Those who can’t afford private care — the majority of the 14-million people reeling under an economic crisis compounded by acute food shortages — suffer at home or seek help from people like Gwena.

Senior doctors, in a letter last week, said state hospitals had become a “death trap” and warned of a “slow genocide”.

Gwena, a widow and member of the local Apostolic Faith sect, is a self-taught midwife.

When the health services strike peaked in November, she came to the rescue.