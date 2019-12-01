London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offences but released last year

The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead had previously been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year.

Sporting a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage just before 2pm on Friday at a rehabilitation conference beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has called a snap election for December 12 and is due to host NATO leaders including US President Donald Trump next week, said it was a terrorist attack and said Britain would never be cowed.

Khan, whose family hails from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, was convicted in 2012 for his part in an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange but was released in December 2018 subject to conditions.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences," Britain's top counter-terrorism police officer, Neil Basu, said in a statement.

"Clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack," Basu said.

Two people - a man and a woman - were killed in the attack. In addition, a man and two women were injured and remain in hospital, Basu said.