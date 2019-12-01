Fatal attacks on Congo clinics risk resurgence of Ebola epidemic

International organisations warned on Friday of a potential resurgence of Ebola in Congo after deadly militia attacks on health centres forced aid groups to suspend operations and withdraw staff from the epidemic's last strongholds.

Mai Mai militia fighters killed four people and injured several others at two Ebola centres on Thursday in the worst yet of violence hampering efforts to tame the outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The world's second biggest Ebola epidemic on record has killed over 2,200 people since mid-2018, but new infections slowed in recent months.

"Ebola was retreating and now it is likely to resurge," World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing in Geneva. WHO has relocated 173 staff while the U.N. children's agency UNICEF has evacuated 20 staff.

After Thursday's fatal raids on health centres in Mangina and Byakoto, a screening centre was also attacked overnight in the town of Oicha, Congolese health authorities said.

Mai Mai fighters and local residents have attacked health facilities sometimes because they believe Ebola does not exist and in other cases because of resentment that they have not benefited from the influx of donor funding.