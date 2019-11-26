World

Man dies after jumping from building following Albania quake

By AFP - 26 November 2019
Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26, 2019.
Military personnel and locals work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man in his fifties died early Tuesday after jumping from a building in a panic following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Albania, the defence ministry said.

The incident occurred in Kurbin in northwestern Albania, it said. The earthquake struck about 34 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana, sending people in the city running into the streets.

Military personnel and locals remove debris from damaged buildings after an earthquake in Thumane, Albania November 26, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
Military personnel and locals remove debris from damaged buildings after an earthquake in Thumane, Albania November 26, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
Image: Gazeta Mapo/Mapo.al/via REUTERS

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million

Most Read

X