‘Biggest art theft since war’ in Germany

A German state museum with one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Europe has been robbed, police said on Monday, with media estimating losses of up to a €1bn (R16.2bn).

The Green Vault at Dresden’s Royal Palace, which is home to 4,000 precious objects made of ivory, gold, silver and jewels, was broken into early on Monday morning.

“This morning there was a break-in at the Green Vault,” police in Saxony confirmed on Twitter, adding that an estimate of the damages was “not yet possible”.

Bild newspaper reported meanwhile that “antique jewellery worth around a billion euros has been stolen” in what it called “probably the biggest art theft since World War 2”.

One of the oldest museums in Europe, the Green Vault holds treasures including a 63.8-centimetre figure of a Moor studded with emeralds and a 547.71-carat sapphire gifted by Tsar Peter I of Russia.

Bild said the criminals had broken into the well-protected palace by attacking a nearby power distributor and climbing through a window.

They then proceeded to target smaller items of jewellery, leaving larger, bulkier items behind, Bild said, without citing sources.

Founded by August the Strong, Elector of Saxony in 1723, the Green Vault is one of 12 museums which make up the famous Dresden state Art Collections.

Its historic section, which contains about three quarters of the museum’s treasures, was the one broken into on Monday. — AFP

One of its most valuable pieces, the green diamond, is now on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where it is a headline attraction in the temporary exhibition “Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe”.

After the Royal Palace suffered severe damage in World War 2, the Green Vault remained closed for decades before it was restored and reopened in 2006.