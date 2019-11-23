Zimbabwe vice-president returns after months of medical care in China

Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, who led the ousting of Robert Mugabe, returned home Saturday, four months after he was airlifted to China for medical care, state media reported.

Chiwenga, 63, who is seen as a major power-broker in Zimbabwean politics, had been in and out of hospital since the start of this year.

In July, the government said he was being flown to China for "further tests" after he had been hospitalised in SA.

His ailment has not been disclosed.

Zimbabwe's public health services have practically collapsed and more than 400 doctors have been sacked in recent weeks after they stopped going to work saying their salaries - decimated by hyperinflation - were not even enough for the commute to hospitals.