Trump asks US Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors.

Trump appealed a November 4 ruling by the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors can enforce a subpoena demanding his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 from accounting firm Mazars LLP.

"In our petition, we assert that the subpoena violates the US Constitution and therefore is unenforceable. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant review in this significant constitutional case and reverse the dangerous and damaging decision of the appeals court," said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's lawyers.

The legal questions include whether the subpoena violates the part of the US Constitution that lays out the power of the president.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is seeking the returns as part of a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization, the president's family real estate business.

Trump's lawyers have said he cannot be subjected to any criminal process while he remains president, a broad interpretation of presidential immunity. Even if he is not immune, the subpoena is not valid because Vance has not shown any specific need for the information, Trump's lawyers argued.

"There has been broad bipartisan agreement, for decades if not for centuries, that a sitting president cannot be subjected to criminal proceedings," Trump's lawyers wrote.

Vance's investigation involves alleged hush money payments to two women prior to the 2016 election who said they had sexual relationships with Trump, which he denies. Those payments were made to Stormy Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, with the help of Trump's now-imprisoned former lawyer Michael Cohen.