Police and army set to get lion's share of Zimbabwe's budget

Zimbabwe's army and police are poised to get the biggest chunks of the 2020 national budget, which finance minister Mthuli Ncube has revised to far exceed the initial ceiling of ZWL$28bn (about US$1.77bn or R26.1bn).

This has been revealed in a document produced this week by the minister, titled “2020 Pre-Budget Parliamentary Consultation Meetings; October 30 to November 4 2019”.

According to the document, the defence forces require ZWL$25bn, while home affairs requires ZWL$32bn.

Since Zimbabwe's disputed July 2018 polls, the army and police have been central in suppressing protests from the opposition as well as workers' unions. The opposition has vowed to keep putting pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s establishment, while workers continue to give it headaches. As a result, allocating more funds to the security forces is strategic, say analysts.