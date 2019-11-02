Outrage in Spain over verdict in gang sex attack on teen

Women's groups and legal experts demanded Friday that Spanish law be changed after five men accused of gang-raping an 14-year-old girl were convicted on a lesser charge of sexual abuse on the grounds the unconscious victim did not fight back.

A Barcelona court on Thursday ruled out the more serious charge of sexual assault - the legal equivalent of rape in Spain - on the grounds that the victim was in an "unconscious state" from drugs and alcohol and that the accused had not used "any type of violence or intimidation" in the attack.

"She did not know what she was doing and, therefore, could not decide whether to accept or oppose the sexual relations she had with the majority of the accused," the court said.

The five men were handed between 10 and 12 years in prison.

A conviction for sexual assault would have carried jail sentences of between 15 and 20 years.

Two other defendants were acquitted of involvement in the attack which took place in October 2016 at a party in an abandoned factory in the town of Manresa in the northeastern region of Catalonia.