Attack on Mali military post kills 53 soldiers

Fifty-three soldiers were killed Friday in a "terrorist attack" on a Mali military post in the northeast of the country, the government said.

The assault is one of the deadliest strikes against Mali's military in recent Islamist militant violence.

A civilian was also killed at the outpost in Indelimane, in the Menaka region, close to the border with Niger, the country's communication minister Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.

"The situation is under control. A search and the process of identifying the bodies is continuing," he added, after giving the latest update on the death toll.

He said 10 survivors were found at the outpost, which suffered "significant" damage.

No further details of the attack were given.