Death of IS chief 'important milestone': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it "an important milestone".

Speaking on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio, Netanyahu added however that "the battle continues".

US president Donald Trump announced on Sunday that elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, dying "like a dog," in a daring, nighttime raid by US special forces deep in northwest Syria.Trump told the nation in a televised address from the White House that US forces killed a "large number" of Islamic State militants during the raid which culminated in cornering Baghdadi in a tunnel, where he set off a suicide vest.

"He ignited his vest, killing himself," Trump said.

"He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children also died in the blast.

Reacting to the news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as "an important moment" but said the fight against his group "is not yet over".

"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over," he wrote on Twitter, adding that Britain would keep working with international partners to end the group's "murderous, barbaric activities... once and for all"