Japan's emperor completes enthronement in ancient ceremony

Japan's Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped in the traditions and grandeur of a monarchy that claims 2,000 years of history.

The rituals cemented a transition that began with his father's abdication earlier this year, and drew royalty and political leaders from around the world.

A public parade for the event was postponed after a deadly typhoon, but the government went ahead with the granting of pardons for more than half a million people convicted of minor offences, including traffic violations.

The main event took place in the Imperial Palace's Pine Room, where royal attendants drew back purple curtains hanging from two heavily adorned structures housing the imperial thrones, revealing the emperor and empress standing inside.

“I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad,” Naruhito said.

Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, stood silently before her throne in a similar, smaller structure, wearing a multilayered kimono and a highly stylised hairpiece.

The Japanese royal family commands relatively broad support, although polls suggest the younger generation is less interested in the monarchy.

A poll released by national broadcaster NHK on the eve of the ceremony found 70 % of voters in the country hold “friendly or favourable” views towards the imperial family.

But despite the support, the monarchy that is sometimes described as the world's oldest faces other concerns, particularly succession.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one child, a 17-year-old daughter named Aiko. But imperial rules allow only a man to ascend the throne, and royal women lose their titles if they marry a commoner.

With Naruhito's ascension, his brother Akishino is now crown prince. And Akishino's son — 13-year-old Hisahito — is now the only other remaining successor.

The question of altering the succession rules has been raised — NHK found 74 % support the shift — but no formal moves have yet been made to make the changes.