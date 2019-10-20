Lack of food pushes South Sudan opposition troops to desert training camps

Hundreds of South Sudan opposition fighters are leaving cantonment sites set up to register and train them under a deal to end the country's war, claiming lack of food and medical supplies, authorities say.

The process of gathering fighters into military camps with a view to forming an 83,000-strong unified army is a cornerstone of a September 2018 peace deal.

But the operation has been riddled with delays and lack of funding, hampering the readiness of the force.

The problem is one of the major stumbling blocks as a deadline looms on November 12 for President Salva Kiir, his longtime rival Riek Machar and other rebel groups, to form a power-sharing government.

At one of the largest opposition cantonment sites in the village of Pantit near the northern town of Aweil, hundreds of soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts, known as "tukuls," when it rains.

Lieutenant General Nicodemus Deng Deng, who is in charge of the cantonment site, told AFP that it had been over two months since they had received any food.

"The food got finished and now we are left with no food on the ground," said Deng, adding that about 700 registered troops had since left the camp due to the conditions.

"We do survive on community food, we go to cultivate with them, go and collect groundnuts from their farms as a way of survival," said Deng.