Angry over Brexit, thousands gather in London demanding new referendum

The battle over Brexit spilled onto the streets of London on Saturday when tens of thousands of people gathered to demand a new referendum while lawmakers decided the fate of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Protesters waving EU flags and carrying signs calling for Brexit to be halted gathered at London's Park Lane before a march through the centre of the capital to parliament.

"I am incensed that we are not being listened to. Nearly all the polls show that now people want to remain in the EU. We feel that we are voiceless," said Hannah Barton, 56, a cider maker from central England, who was draped in an EU flag.

"This is a national disaster waiting to happen and it is going to destroy the economy."

Many protesters carried placards, some comparing Brexit to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Some wore elaborate costumes with one group dressed as fruit and vegetables.

There were also papier mache models mocking politicians such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.