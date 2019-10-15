Mozambique votes in tense, high-stakes election

Mozambicans voted on Tuesday in an election widely expected to result in the ruling Frelimo party extending its decades-long rule over a country that is set to become one of the world's main gas exporters.

The election in the southern African nation could test a fragile peace deal signed two months ago between Frelimo and rival Renamo, a former civil war foe that has emerged as the main opposition party.

Most of Mozambique's 13 million registered voters were born after Frelimo came to power in 1975, when the country won independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

A corruption scandal over government borrowing has hit the economy and damaged President Filipe Nyusi's popularity, but the strength of some voters' loyalty to Frelimo is one factor that could help the party win the presidential, legislative and provincial polls.

A low-level Islamist insurgency in the north, on the doorstep of billion-dollar gas projects being developed by oil majors including Exxon and Total, has also taken the shine off Nyusi's presidency and threatens security longer term.