Wide-awake post office employee finds two missing children in two weeks

A post office employee from San Diego in the US has been honoured with two awards for reuniting two missing children with their families in the space of two weeks.

People reports that Chyanne Thomas, who works at the Vista Post Office, found a 15-year-old teen who has autism.

Speaking to Fox 5, Thomas said she remembered the teen's description from flyers she had seen.

"When I found Abby, the night before there were police cars and people in the community trying to find this young lady and the next day while I'm en route, I see the girl who fits the description on the flyer."

In a separate incident not long after, she saw a toddler who was walking by herself, and according to Fox 8 News she couldn't speak English. Thomas said when she asked her if she was okay, she came to her and hugged her in excitement that someone had found her.

"I'm not a hero. I was just at the right place, at the right time," said Thomas.