Russia bombed four Syria hospitals in 12 hours

Russian warplanes bombed four hospitals in rebel-held territory in Syria over a period of just 12 hours earlier this year, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The May strikes - which the newspaper tied to Moscow through Russian radio recordings, plane spotter logs and accounts by witnesses - are part of a larger pattern of medical facilities targeted by forces supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's devastating civil war.

Nabad al Hayat Surgical Hospital - which staff had fled three days earlier in anticipation of the facility being bombed - was one of those struck during the 12-hour period beginning on May 5, according to the Times' investigation.

A Russian ground controller gave the exact coordinates of the hospital to the pilot, who reported having it in sight a few minutes later, the newspaper said.