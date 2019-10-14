Outrage after black pre-med student playing TV games killed by white cop

A 28-year-old black woman was shot and killed by a white police officer in her own home in Fort Worth, Texas, because the officer believed she was a crook.

According to a BuzzFeed report, Atatiana Koquice Jefferson was playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew when police arrived at her home at midnight on Saturday.

After searching the house outside, one of the officers saw someone standing near a window and started shooting, the report said.

The pre-med graduate, according to CNN, died in her bedroom. Police body camera footage released from the Fort Worth Police Department was shared on Facebook.

In it, police officers can be seen searching the house outside before one approached a closed window.