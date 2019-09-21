Iran warns any country that attacks will be 'main battlefield'

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield".

"Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead," Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran.

"We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran's territory.

"We hope that they don't make a strategic mistake" as they have before, Salami said, before listing past US military "adventures" against Iran.

Salami was speaking at Tehran's Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory.