'Miracle' baby born on 9/11 at 9.11pm, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces

Nurses at the Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Tennessee, US, were stunned after delivering a baby girl on one of the most significant and historical days in the US, September 11.

Christina Brown was born at 9.11pm, weighing nine pounds, 11 ounces, reported BBC.

USA Today reported that her mother, Cametrione Moore-Brown, said “she is a little miracle at such a sad time. She is a new life among the devastation and destruction.

According to The Independent, her father, Justin Brown, said “it was really exciting, especially to find some joy during a day of such tragedy".

On September 11 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in an Al-Qaeda attack in the US, with thousands more injured.