Zimbabwe leader Mnangagwa declares Robert Mugabe a national hero

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially declared his predecessor Robert Mugabe a national hero, saying the country will mourn him until he is laid to rest.

In a press briefing at State House on Friday, Mnangagwa said: “Zanu-PF, the party which the late president founded, has met and accorded him national hero status, which he earned and deserved.”

Mnangagwa worked closely with Mugabe, beginning as his assistant and bodyguard in the late 1970s. He later became one of his trusted cabinet ministers and vice-president before their fallout in 2017, which ultimately resulted in a military-assisted transition.

He eulogised Mugabe, whose health had deteriorated early this year and who was flown to meet doctors in Singapore from time to time – with the government footing the bill.

Mugabe died on Friday morning.