Hong Kong protesters target airport

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to the Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw global attention to their fight for greater democracy for the Chinese-ruled city which is facing its biggest political crisis in decades.

Passengers entered and left the terminal freely and planes were taking off and landing but trains were suspended and approach roads to the airport impassable as protesters erected barricades and overturned trolleys at the airport and in the nearby town of Tung Chung.

The MTR subway station was closed and demonstrators smashed CCTV cameras and lamps with metal poles and dismantled station turnstiles.

Police made several arrests outside the station.

Protesters had urged the public to target access to one of the world’s busiest and most efficient airports, built on reclaimed land around a tiny outlying island and reached by a series of bridges which were packed with traffic.

“If we disrupt the airport, more foreigners will read the news about Hong Kong,” one 20-year-old protester, asking not to be named, said.

Demonstrators targeted the airport three weeks ago, jamming the terminal in sometimes violent clashes with police and causing some flights to be cancelled or delayed.

Police said protesters hurled iron poles, bricks and rocks on to the railway track near the airport station and trespassed on the track.

By early evening protesters in the immediate vicinity of the airport had left, but protesters in Tung Chung remained.

“We have no idea how to leave. We’re stuck,” a masked protester said, as others looked for buses and ferries to get back home.

Sunday’s demonstration came after police and protesters clashed overnight in some of the most intense violence since unrest erupted more than three months ago over fears Beijing was planning to erode the autonomy granted to the former UK colony when it was handed back to China in 1997.

China denies the charge of meddling in Hong Kong, which it says is an internal affair.

It has denounced the protests and warned of the damage to the economy.

Tourist numbers have plummeted in recent weeks and international trade fairs cancelled as the territory faces its first recession in a decade.

China is keen to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1.

It has accused foreign powers, particularly the US and UK, of fomenting the unrest.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, waving Union Jacks and chanting “God save the Queen”. - Reuters