Oceans turning from friend to foe – UN report

The same oceans that nourished human evolution are poised to unleash misery on a global scale unless the carbon pollution destabilising Earth’s marine environment is brought to heel, a draft UN report warns.

Destructive changes already set in motion could see a steady decline in fish stocks, a hundredfold or more increase in the damage caused by superstorms, and hundreds of millions of people displaced by rising seas, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report on oceans and Earth’s frozen zones warns.

As the 21st century unfolds, melting glaciers will first give too much and then too little to billions who depend on them for fresh water, the report says.

Without deep cuts to manmade emissions, at least 30% of the northern hemisphere’s surface permafrost could melt by the end of the century, unleashing billions of metric tons of carbon and accelerating global warming even more.

The 900-page scientific assessment is the fourth such tome from the UN in less than a year, with others focused on a 1.5°C cap on global warming, the state of biodiversity, and how to manage forests and the global food system.

All four conclude that humanity must change the way it produces and consumes almost everything to avoid the worst ravages of climate change and environmental degradation.

World governments will meet in Monaco in September to vet the new report’s official summary.

While the underlying science – drawn from thousands of peer-reviewed studies – cannot be modified, diplomats and scientists will tussle over how to frame the findings, and what to leave in or out.

The final advice to policymakers will be released on September 25, too late to be considered by world leaders gathering two days earlier for a summit convened by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to extract stronger national commitments in confronting the climate crisis.

Guterres may be disappointed by what the world’s major greenhouse gas emitters put on the table, experts tracking climate politics in China, the US, EU and India said.

The Big Four – accounting for nearly 60% of global fossilfuel-based emissions – all face devastating ocean- and ice-related impacts, but none seem prepared for more ambitious goals for purging carbon from their economies.

US president Donald Trump, a no-show at the G7 climate segment this week, wants the US to exit the Paris Agreement.

India is rapidly developing solar power, but also continues to build up coal-fired capacity.

The EU is inching towards a mid-century “net zero” emissions goal, but several member states are dragging their feet.

Long seen as a leader on climate, China – which emits nearly as much carbon dioxide as the US, EU and India combined – is also sending mixed signals, amid its economic slowdown.

And yet, all of these nations face many of the threats outlined in the IPCC report.

By 2050, many low-lying megacities and small island nations will experience “extreme sea level events” every year, even under the most optimistic emissions reduction scenarios, the report concludes.

Even if the world manages to cap global warming at 2°C, the global ocean waterline will rise enough to displace more than a quarter of a billion people, it says.

The report says this could happen by 2100, but some experts think it is more likely to happen on a longer timescale.

“When you consider the political instability that has been triggered by relatively small levels of migration today, I shudder to think of the future world when tens of millions of people are moving because the ocean is eating their land,” USbased research group Climate Central CEO and chief scientist Ben Strauss said.- AFP