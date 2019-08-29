Trump to attend Warsaw ceremony

US President Donald Trump, fresh from hobnobbing with his G7 partners at a glitzy French resort town, will on Sunday attend sombre commemorations in Warsaw of the outbreak of World War 2 80 years ago.

Trump will be the first US head of state to go to Poland for an anniversary of the start of history’s bloodiest conflict, which claimed 50-million lives, including those of six-million Jews in the Holocaust.

Few other major leaders are expected in the Polish capital, because French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be attending, while Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited.

According to the Polish presidency, about 40 foreign delegations are expected, half of them led by heads of state.

They include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose partnership is important to Poland, which believes its security depends on Ukraine remaining outside of Russia's sphere of influence.

Warsaw said Putin was snubbed this time – unlike 10 years ago – because of Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea from Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry responded with “bewilderment”, noting Moscow’s “unquestionably decisive contribution to the defeat of Hitler’s reich”.

On August 23 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union secretly agreed to carve up eastern Europe between them by signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

World War 2 began a week later, on September 1, when a Nazi German battleship opened fire on a Polish fort in Westerplatte in the Baltic Sea.