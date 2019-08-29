Brazil demands control of aid funds

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is willing to accept foreign aid for fighting fires devastating the Amazon, but only if the country controls the funds.

The announcement by his spokesperson on Tuesday suggests Bolsonaro has dropped an earlier demand that French President Emmanuel Macron withdraw “insults” made against him before he would accept a G7 offer to help put out the fires.

“The Brazilian government through President Bolsonaro is open to receiving financial support from organisations and even countries,” Otavio Rego Barros said.

“The essential point is that this money, on entering Brazil, will be under the control of the Brazilian people.”

Bolsonaro has been involved in an escalating war of words with Macron over the worst fires to hit the Amazon in years – blazes that have sparked a global outcry.

Brazil on Monday rejected the G7 countries’ offer of $22m (R338m) to combat the fires wreaking havoc in the world’s largest rainforest.

“Mr Macron must withdraw the insults he made against me,” Bolsonaro told reporters in the capital Brasilia earlier on Tuesday.

The French leader has accused Bolsonaro of lying to him about his commitments on climate change and vowing to block the EU-Mercosur trade deal involving Brazil that took decades to negotiate.

Figures show 1,659 new fires started in Brazil between Sunday and Monday, taking the 2019 total to 82,285 – the highest since at least 2013.

Bolsonaro – a climatechange sceptic – has faced wide criticism over his delayed response to the fires.