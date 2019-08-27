Hollywood seeks a new high with cannabis cafe

America’s first cannabis cafe is set to open its doors, complete with “marijuana [dagga] sommeliers” on hand to advise on the best pairings for each dish.

The Lowell Cafe in West Hollywood says the experience will involve farm-to-table naturally sourced products composed by Cordon Bleu-trained chef Andrea Drummer.

The cafe will also offer a tableside flower service, with a “budtender” (a cannabis expert akin to a sommelier) taking customers through the cannabis menu and explaining the effects of each option, before rolling their perfect smoke.

The cafe is the first of eight businesses in West Hollywood, which describes itself as a city at the forefront of the national discussion on decriminalising, to be awarded cannabis consumption licences – a move that will be closely watched by other states that have decriminalised dagga.

Among the other establishments likely to follow suit are cannabis spas, clinics and lounges.

Although California legalised recreational dagga in January 2018, consuming cannabis in public is still illegal under the state law and most apartment complexes and public housing units prohibit residents from using the substance.

Kevin Brady, the restaurant’s director, believes California’s growing “sober movement” is behind the enthusiasm for cannabis products.

“A lot of people are moving away from alcohol for health reasons and are finding, for example, yoga doesn’t work well with having a glass of chardonnay the night before, whereas with cannabis people are able to find that same sort of social community and not feel awful,” he said.

Its celebrity following is likely to help – Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris are among the numerous A-list fans of Lowell Herb Co, the upscale Los Angeles-based cannabis brand behind this venture.

Customers at the Lowell Cafe do not have to be frequent cannabis users – the cafe says it is a space for everyone from connoisseurs to the “cannacurious” to explore the drug in a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

Brady said that the idea was to focus on the enhanced sense of taste cannabis consumers experienced.

The cafe, which will open in September, has not yet finalised its menu, but Brady said it would feature a range from salads and sandwiches to more composed dishes. - The Sunday Telegraph