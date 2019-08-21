Elton John backs Sussex royals

Sir Elton John has spoken out in support of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, saying the “down-to-earth and hardworking couple” were being unfairly attacked by the media after they took private jets to stay with him in southern France.

John recalled his friendship with Harry’s mother, the late Diana, in tweets on Monday in which he appealed to the media to stop the almost daily “relentless and untrue assassinations on their character”.

The Rocketman singer was reacting to criticism in Britain over two holidays taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie to Spain and the south of France, where they stayed at John’s villa in Nice.

Britain’s Sun newspaper at the weekend blasted the royal couple – Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his American wife, a former actress – as hypocritical “eco-warriors” for flying on private jets despite voicing concerns over the environment and conservation.

“Dumbo Jet” read the headline of The Sun’s Sunday frontpage splash on Harry and Meghan’s travels.

John said he was “deeply distressed by the distorted and malicious account in the press” of their Nice visit last week.

He said he provided Harry and Meghan with a private jet to his home for security reasons but that a contribution was made to Carbon Footprint Ltd, which offsets carbon emissions by funding environmentally friendly projects. - Reuters