‘People’s farm’ aims to counter climate change

The farm is owned and run by a co-operative of hundreds of local consumers and aims to change habits in a low-lying country engaged in an existential fight against climate change.

About 200 families decide what the farm will produce – and they will eventually eat – and employ a farmer to tend to the animals for meat and eggs and grow the dozen kinds of fruits and vegetables.

“The main aim of the members is to eat natural products, produced near to where they live, in a more sustainable way,” Douwe Korting, co-leader of the Boxtel co-operative, in the southern Netherlands, said.

It costs ß2,000 (R34,000) to join the collective farm – 10 minutes by bicycle from the town – and then a weekly fee of ß10 (R170) per person.

In return, members receive the food they want and know what they eat is local and seasonal.

With 15 cows, 20 pigs and 500 chickens, the farm covers about 20ha and grows or produces what is collectively decided on by the members, who will take home their share.

Every Saturday, families come to the farm to fill their bags with produce or the harvest from the orchard.

The collective farm idea is groundbreaking in the Netherlands, where intensive farming methods have made it the world's second-biggest agricultural exporter after the US, according to the Dutch Central Statistics Bureau.

But, with about a quarter of the Netherlands lying below the level of the North Sea, the small country is particularly vulnerable to global warming, in which scientists say agriculture plays a key role.

A recent UN report said the way the world uses land to produce food has to change fast to curb global warming.

Dutch agriculture minister Carola Schouten in June unveiled a new ß135m (R2.3bn) aid plan to help farmers transition to “circular” agriculture.

The aim is to no longer produce as cheaply as possible, but with the least loss of raw materials and with management of the soil, water and nature.