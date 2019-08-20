Merkel stresses importance of humane Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel recalled the importance of a humane Europe on Monday as she took part in commemorations in Hungary to mark the 30th anniversary of a pivotal moment in the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989.

Speaking alongside her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban – with whom she has clashed in recent years over the issue of migration – Merkel said the “Pan-European Picnic” held at the Austro-Hungarian border in 1989 reflected the values of solidarity, freedom and a humane Europe.

The two leaders were addressing a church service in the city of Sopron to mark the anniversary of the picnic, during which at least 600 East Germans crossed the border and escaped to the West.

The first mass exodus of East Germans since the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961, it was seen as a key factor in the fall of the wall itself three months later.

The commemoration is a rare encounter between two of the great survivors of European politics, with Merkel in office since 2005 and Orban since 2010.

Their last major bilateral meeting was in July 2018 when Orban made his first visit to Berlin for three years.

It was an awkward affair during which Merkel accused Orban of failing to respect humanity with his harsh anti-immigration policies.

Orban has been a sharp critic of Merkel’s 2015 decision to open German borders to those fleeing Middle Eastern conflict.

In his address, Orban hailed the events of 30 years ago that had cleared the way towards German reunification.

Merkel recalled her own memories of seeing plans for the picnic advertised in 1989.

She remembered the uncertainty and worry when it became apparent it had turned into an escape to the West.

“Everyone knew how the uprising in East Germany in 1953 turned out, as well as the one in Hungary in 1956 and the Prague Spring,” she said.

She praised the courage and humanity of the Hungarian border guards who did not fire on the crowds.