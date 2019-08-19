Wedding joy turns to horror as blast kills 63

Joy and celebration turned into horror and carnage when a suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall, killing at least 63 people in the deadliest attack to rock Kabul in months, officials and witnesses said on Sunday.

The blast, which took place late on Saturday in west Kabul, came as Washington and the Taliban finalise a deal to reduce the US military presence in Afghanistan and hopefully build a roadmap to a ceasefire.

The groom, who only gave his name as Mirwais, recalled greeting smiling guests in the afternoon, and seeing their bodies carried out hours later.

The attack “changed my happiness to sorrow”, he told TV station Tolo News.

“My family, my bride are in shock, they cannot speak.”

Interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said at least 63 people had been killed and 182 injured, among them women and children.

“The wedding guests were dancing and celebrating at the party when the blast happened,” Munir Ahmad, 23, who was seriously injured and lost his cousin, said.

Images from inside the hall showed bloodstained bodies on the ground along with pieces of flesh and torn clothes, hats, sandals and bottles of mineral water.

The wedding was believed to be a Shia gathering.

Shia Muslims are frequently targeted in Sunni-majority Afghanistan, particularly by the so-called Islamic State group, which is also active in Kabul but did not immediately issue any claim of responsibility.

The attack sent a wave of grief through a city grimly accustomed to atrocities.

President Ashraf Ghani called it a barbaric attack, while Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah said it was a crime against humanity.

The attack underscores both the inadequacy of Afghanistan’s security forces and the scale of the problem they face.

On July 28, at least 20 people were killed when attackers targeted Ghani’s running mate Amrullah Saleh on the first official day of campaigning for presidential elections.

The incident showed how even amid tight security and known threats, insurgents can conduct brazen attacks.

The issue also goes to the heart of a prospective deal between the US and the Taliban that would see the US begin to draw down its troop presence.

The deal relies on the Taliban providing guarantees they will stop jihadist groups such as al-Qaeda and IS from using Afghanistan as a safe haven.

But outraged Afghans questioned on Sunday the point of the negotiations with the US.

“Peace with whom? With those who bomb our weddings, schools, universities, offices and houses?” Twitter user Rada Akba wrote.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast and condemned it, but journalist Sana Safi said she doubted this.

“Who else is capable of carrying out such brutality?”

Tawab Ghorzang, an adviser at the ministry of transport, said negotiations with the Taliban gave them legitimacy.

The withdrawal of US forces would be in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan’s US-backed government.

The government has not been involved in the negotiations – the Taliban refuse to talk to what they see as a US puppet – but the militants are expected to make a commitment to open power-sharing talks and agree to a ceasefire.

The EU mission in Afghanistan condemned the blast, saying those behind it were “enemies of humanity”.