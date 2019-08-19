Protesters flood Hong Kong streets

A sea of democracy activists once more flooded the streets of Hong Kong in a defiant show on Sunday to the city’s leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

Ten weeks of demonstrations have plunged the financial hub into crisis, with images of masked, black-clad protesters engulfed by teargas during street battles against riot police stunning a city once renowned for its stability.

Communist-ruled mainland China has taken an increasingly hardline tone towards the protesters, decrying the “terrorist-like” actions of a violent hardcore minority among the demonstrators.

Despite near-nightly clashes with police, the movement has won few concessions from Beijing or the city’s leadership.

The spiralling violence, which last week paralysed the city’s airport, has tarnished a campaign that had taken pride in its peaceful intent and unpredictability.

Organisers of Sunday’s rally, which started at the city’s Victoria Park, said it was an attempt to wrestle the narrative of the protest back to its peaceful origins.

It is a “rational, non-violent” demonstration, according to organisers the Civil Human Rights Front, the driving force behind record-breaking rallies in June and July that drew hundreds of thousands of people.

Protesters flouted a police order not to march from the park, pouring across the heart of the island in torrential rain.

China’s propaganda apparatus has seized on the violence, with state media churning out a deluge of damning articles, pictures and videos.

State media also ran images of military personnel and armoured personnel carriers across the border in Shenzhen, prompting the US to warn Beijing against sending in troops.

Analysts say any intervention by Chinese security forces would be a disaster for China.

But Hong Kong’s police force is under intense pressure, stretched by flashmob protests and criticised for heavy-handed policing.