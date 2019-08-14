World

Seven dead, thousands left homeless after heavy rains batter Sudan

By AFP - 14 August 2019
The downpours have destroyed hundreds of homes.
The downpours have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Image: wedian ibrahim via Twitter

Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country's south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.

"Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state," SUNA said.

The downpours, which have battered parts of Sudan for days now, destroyed hundreds of homes in the capital Khartoum.

At least six other people were killed over the past week in Jazira and in the western region of Darfur where thousands of people were affected by flooding. 

Latest Videos

Born leader Xabiso Dubasi makes waves abroad
Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence

Most Read

X