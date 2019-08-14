Epstein death: two prison guards put on leave, warden reassigned

The warden of the high-security New York prison where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein apparently committed suicide has been temporarily reassigned and two guards put on leave, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The two guards placed on administrative leave by the Bureau of Prisons had been assigned to Epstein's unit at the Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC), Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

Attorney General Bill Barr directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden of MCC to a regional office pending an FBI and Justice Department investigation into the death of the high-profile prisoner, Kupec said.

"Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant," she said.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning and the FBI and Justice Department are conducting an investigation into his death, which has been classified as an apparent suicide.

The multi-millionaire, who hobnobbed with numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was awaiting trial on federal charges he trafficked underage girls for sex.

Barr, who oversees federal prisons as head of the Justice Department, said Monday that "serious irregularities" had been found at the jail where the disgraced financier died.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability," he said.