Burundian YouTube child star's death spotlights malaria epidemic

The death of a six-year-old YouTube star from a malaria epidemic in Burundi has spotlighted the growing challenge of combating malaria in a warmer world, health experts said on Tuesday.

Darcy Irakoze - known as Kacaman - who was popular for his comedy performances on YouTube and in local theatres, died on Thursday after contracting the mosquito-borne disease in his home city of Gitega, east of the commercial capital Bujumbura.

Neighbours in the tiny central African nation told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the primary school student had been suffering from fever for a few days and his mother had taken him to a local clinic, but he had died the following day.

"The death of Kacaman is very tragic," said Marshal Mukuvare of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).