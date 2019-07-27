Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wall

Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year in a bid to bypass Congress and obtain funding for his signature project, after the standoff led to the longest government shutdown in US history.

But about 20 US states along with rights and environmental groups and border communities are backing lawsuits that claim the emergency declaration violates the constitution.

A federal judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had issued a temporary injunction against using Defense Department funds for wall construction.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the lower court decision with a 5-4 ruling, writing that the government had "made a sufficient showing at this stage" that the groups did not have the standing to challenge the allocation of funds, freeing up the money for the president's use while litigation proceeds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top congressional Democrats, denounced the ruling.

Pelosi insinuated that the president had exercised executive overreach in bypassing Congress to get the funding, writing on Twitter that "our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people - not a monarchy."

Schumer, meanwhile, called the matter "deeply regrettable" and "nonsensical," adding that it "flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress's exclusive power of the purse."