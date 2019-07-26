Boko Haram kills two in Nigerian displaced camp

Two people were killed and several wounded when Boko Haram fighters raided a camp for people displaced by the jihadist conflict in northeast Nigeria, emergency services said Friday.

Dozens of Islamist militants on motorcycles and two motorised rickshaws stormed into Dalori camp on Thursday, shooting people and looting food supplies after overrunning a nearby military base.

"We have recovered two dead bodies from the attack which also left several IDPs (internally displaced persons) with injuries," said Bello Danbatta, head of security in the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

"The insurgents looted and burnt shops in the camp and also carted food supplies from the main store where food aid is stored," he said.