Zimbabwe drinks maker Delta reports 57% slide in lager sales

Zimbabwe's Delta Corporation , the country's largest beverage maker, reported a 57% drop in first-quarter lager sales on Wednesday as consumers slashed spending amid the worst economic crisis in a decade.

The southern African country is currently grappling with rocketing inflation, power cuts and shortages of everything from fuel and foreign currency to bread and medicine, prompting street protests earlier this year.

"Macro-economic changes... have resulted in erosion of disposable incomes and reduced consumer spending," Delta, which is 40%-owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said in a trading update.