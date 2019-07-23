US policemen fired for suggesting Democratic lawmaker be shot

Two Louisiana policemen were fired Monday over an incendiary Facebook post suggesting a liberal congresswoman should be shot, as President Donald Trump's tweets attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers sparked a national uproar.

The officer's Facebook post followed criticism that the president's incendiary rhetoric, which continued Monday with a new tweet about the four "very racist" and "not very smart" Democratic congresswomen, was bordering on incitement to violence.

"This vile idiot needs a round.......and I don't mean the kind she used to serve," Charlie Rispoli, of the Gretna police department, wrote of former bartender Ocasio-Cortez.