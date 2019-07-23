Mozambican Catholic bishop slams govt over jihadist attacks

A Mozambican Catholic bishop has lambasted the government over what he said was its failure to curb a radical Islamist insurgency ravaging the country's north, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

The bishop of Pemba and president of the Episcopal Commission of Justice and Peace, Dom Luiz Fernandes, accused national authorities and the international community of doing little to curb the wave of attacks he compared to a "cyclone".

His comments came weeks before a September visit to Mozambique by Pope Francis as part of an African tour that will also take him to Madagascar and Mauritius.

Islamist fighters have terrorised remote communities in Mozambique's gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province since October 2017, killing more than 250 people and forcing thousands from their homes despite a heavy police and military presence in the area that borders Tanzania.