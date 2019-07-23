Iran says to meet nuclear deal parties on Sunday

Iran said it will attend a meeting in Vienna on Sunday of diplomats from countries still party to the 2015 nuclear deal, as they try to salvage the landmark agreement.

The hard-won deal has been threatened with collapse since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed biting sanctions against Iran as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign.

"It was agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA joint commission in Vienna on July 28," Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, using the acronym for the deal's formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The meeting would be held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors, it said in an English-language statement.

It was requested by the European parties to discuss the "new situation", the statement added, referring to Iran's reduced nuclear commitments under the deal in response to the US withdrawal.