Powerless Zimbabwe improvises

Zimbabweans have flipped their daily routines to make the most out of the electricity that is only available between 10pm and 6am, when people usually sleep.

In Borrowdale, the richest square mile in the capital Harare, most households have back-up power from inverters and generators.

But some chores require more than the average amount of energy - and now they must be done at night.

Stella Kawema and her husband, Charles, are employed by a former minister as his cleaner and gardener.

Their boss has instructed the pair to do chores such as ironing and gardening at night when power is available from the national grid.

"I iron clothes around 11pm and that's the same time I get to use the washing machine."

Her husband mows the lawn and cleans the pool. "Even when we do our jobs at night, the family we work for will be awake because they too need electricity. The boss the other day was complaining that the WiFi network in the area was pathetic during power cuts," said Charles.

Stella said her boss had stopped buying meat in bulk because it goes bad since the fridge is no longer switched on all the time.

In the townships, particularly in Mbare, where the city's informal economy operates, businesses have also adjusted to the new timetables.