Bills targeting China's Huawei introduced in U.S. Congress

Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives introduced bills on Tuesday to keep tight restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, amid concern about President Donald Trump's easing of curbs on the Chinese firm.

The legislation would among other things bar the removal of the massive telecommunications equipment firm from a Commerce Department trade blacklist without House and Senate approval, and let Congress disallow waivers granted to U.S. companies doing business with the company.

The United States has accused Huawei of stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions. The Republicans and Democrats backing the measures said they viewed the company as a security threat.

"American companies shouldn't be in the business of selling our enemies the tools they'll use to spy on Americans," Republican Senator Tom Cotton, one of the sponsors, said in a statement.