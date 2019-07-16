Night protest in Sudan over civilian's death

Scores of Sudanese demonstrators took to the streets in a Khartoum district on Monday night to protest against the killing of a civilian allegedly by paramilitaries the previous day.

Riot police looked on as a crowd waved Sudanese flags and chanted revolutionary slogans in the capital's eastern district of Burri, a hotbed of protests since demonstrations first erupted in December, witnesses said.

The rally, which came hours after another protest was broken up by police in the city, was against the killing of a civilian on Sunday in the town of El-Souk in the state of Sinnar, southeast of Khartoum.

The civilian was killed in unrest when residents gathered in El-Souk to demand that members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leave the town, according to residents and doctors close to the protest movement. The paramilitaries allegedly opened fired at the demonstrators.