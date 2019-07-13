Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Omar Bashir's downfall

Not far from Sudan's capital Khartoum, the epicentre of an uprising that toppled autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir, dozens of camel traders are oblivious to the country's biggest political upheaval in decades.

"What protests? We have all that we need in the desert - water, food and livestock, we don't have any demands," said Ali Habiballah, 52, a camel trader in El Molih, a vast swathe of desert about 100km west of Khartoum.

Habiballah, with his deep, black eyes and leathery skin - the product of working under a scorching sun for years - buys and sells camels, just like his father and grandfather before him.

"I love the desert and drinking camel milk is enough to make me happy," Habiballah told AFP during a tour of El Molih's camel market.

"We don't care about politics. I don't even go to Khartoum," he said as his young son, dressed in traditional attire and seated in a leather saddle, rode by on a camel.